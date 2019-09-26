Channels

US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP
Global Economy

China confirms ‘considerable’ purchases of US soybeans and pork ahead of October’s trade war talks

  • Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Beijing is ‘preparing for positive progress’ next month in Washington
  • US President Donald Trump said that a deal ‘could happen sooner than you think’, just a day after blasting China in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 7:12pm, 26 Sep, 2019

China has been trying to use increased purchases of US farm products as a key bargaining chip to facilitate a trade deal with the United States, but US President Donald Trump said he will not accept a “partial” deal. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China to buy more US farm products in latest goodwill gesture as Donald Trump rules out ‘bad deal’

  • Purchases will include soybeans and pork after last week the US excluded hundreds of products from a 25 per cent duty imposed on US$250 billion worth of goods
  • The US president seemed to further rule out thoughts of a ‘partial’ deal in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:55pm, 25 Sep, 2019

