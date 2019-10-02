Channels

Chinese companies listed on Hong Kong’s stock exchange may be hit if the US pushes ahead with economic sanctions. Photo: Bloomberg
Global Economy

Restricting US capital flows into China could impact global markets, analysts warn

  • Proposals to restrict US capital flows into China amid an ongoing trade war could impact Chinese firms listed on global stock exchanges, analysts say
  • White House discussions about limiting portfolio investments in China could signal ‘bigger moves’
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 7:45pm, 2 Oct, 2019

The Chinese government has been pulling out all the stops to woo investment from foreign firms, but the country maintains strict capital account controls over outbound payments. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s one-sided capital account controls face backlash as US weighs curbs on investment

  • Beijing’s policy of strict controls on outbound capital is facing backlash in Washington and causing potential investors to drag their feet, analysts say
  • White House is reportedly discussing ways to restrict US capital flows into China amid ongoing trade war
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 11:37am, 1 Oct, 2019

