US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the high-level trade talks in Washington next week. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China, US seen to have good reasons to reach interim trade deal next week, but agreement far from assured

  • Negotiators from China and the United States will meet for the 13th round of high-level trade negotiations next week in Washington
  • It is unclear whether either side is willing to make the concessions necessary for a deal, although impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump could play a role
Topic | China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 4:03pm, 3 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the high-level trade talks in Washington next week. Photo: AP
Once a poster child for China's regional banks, Bank of Jinzhou became the centre of storm in the country's banking industry. Photo: Baidu
China Economy

Saga of China's Bank of Jinzhou raises questions about the health of Chinese banking sector

  • China's troubled Bank of Jinzhou is seeking to raise 6.2 billion yuan (US$866 million) just two months after it secured a 3 billion yuan (US$419 million) bailout
  • Problems at the company cast a spotlight on the risks facing regional lenders in China's banking sector
Topic | China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 2:56pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Once a poster child for China’s regional banks, Bank of Jinzhou became the centre of storm in the country’s banking industry. Photo: Baidu
