US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the high-level trade talks in Washington next week. Photo: AP
China, US seen to have good reasons to reach interim trade deal next week, but agreement far from assured
- Negotiators from China and the United States will meet for the 13th round of high-level trade negotiations next week in Washington
- It is unclear whether either side is willing to make the concessions necessary for a deal, although impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump could play a role
Once a poster child for China’s regional banks, Bank of Jinzhou became the centre of storm in the country’s banking industry. Photo: Baidu
Saga of China’s Bank of Jinzhou raises questions about the health of Chinese banking sector
- China’s troubled Bank of Jinzhou is seeking to raise 6.2 billion yuan (US$866 million) just two months after it secured a 3 billion yuan (US$419 million) bailout
- Problems at the company cast a spotlight on the risks facing regional lenders in China’s banking sector
