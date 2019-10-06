Kazakhstan’s new financial centre in the capital of Nur-Sultan. Photo: Facebook
Can Kazakhstan’s China-backed financial hub boost belt and road funding?
- New stock exchange in Kazakh capital backed by Shanghai and Nasdaq exchanges and Goldman Sachs, among others
- But analysts unconvinced new financial hub can tap international investor money without greater transparency of project details
Topic | China economy
Kazakhstan’s new financial centre in the capital of Nur-Sultan. Photo: Facebook
Wu Haitao, China's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a Security Council meeting. Photo: Xinhua
China and US clash over ‘belt and road’ link to UN Afghanistan mission
- Second motion in six months held up by Beijing’s insistence on reference to its massive infrastructure programme
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Wu Haitao, China's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a Security Council meeting. Photo: Xinhua