The IMF said automation displaced more jobs in rich countries than China’s growing productivity. Photo: SCMP
Technology, not China, can be blamed for regional job losses in developed countries, IMF finds
- Competition from China is not the primary reason for regional job losses in rich countries, new IMF research finds
- Study finds technological advancement is bigger driver of unemployment, undermining populist argument China is stealing manufacturing jobs
Topic | China economy
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says global growth this year is expected to fall to its lowest rate since the start of the decade. Photo: AP
China-US trade war may cost US$700 billion by 2020 in synchronised global slowdown, new IMF chief says
- Global growth rate this year is expected to slow to lowest rate in a decade, new IMF head Kristalina Georgieva says
- Global corporate debt at risk of default in event of global downturn would be higher than during global financial crisis, the economist warns
