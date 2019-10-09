Channels

The IMF said automation displaced more jobs in rich countries than China’s growing productivity. Photo: SCMP
Global Economy

Technology, not China, can be blamed for regional job losses in developed countries, IMF finds

  • Competition from China is not the primary reason for regional job losses in rich countries, new IMF research finds
  • Study finds technological advancement is bigger driver of unemployment, undermining populist argument China is stealing manufacturing jobs
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Oct, 2019

The IMF said automation displaced more jobs in rich countries than China’s growing productivity. Photo: SCMP
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says global growth this year is expected to fall to its lowest rate since the start of the decade. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China-US trade war may cost US$700 billion by 2020 in synchronised global slowdown, new IMF chief says

  • Global growth rate this year is expected to slow to lowest rate in a decade, new IMF head Kristalina Georgieva says
  • Global corporate debt at risk of default in event of global downturn would be higher than during global financial crisis, the economist warns
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 12:51am, 9 Oct, 2019

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says global growth this year is expected to fall to its lowest rate since the start of the decade. Photo: AP
