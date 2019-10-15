US President Donald Trump met with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House last week as part of the latest round of trade talks between representatives from Beijing and Washington. Photo: EPA
China’s 2019 growth rate again cut by IMF as US trade war, Brexit leaves world economy in ‘precarious’ position
- Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) predict in their latest report that China’s growth will be 6.1 per cent in 2019 and 5.8 per cent in 2020
- Chief economic Gita Gopinath says there is an ‘urgent need’ to de-escalate trade and geopolitical tensions as IMF also cuts 2019 global growth forecast to 3 per cent
Topic | China economy
China’s imports of hi-tech products dropped 7.9 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, compared with the same period a year ago. Photo: AFP
China’s sharp drop in imports led by weaker demand for aircraft, soybeans and smartphone screens
- China's imports fell by 5 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, reflecting disruption to global supply chains amid ongoing US-China trade war
- Purchases of aircraft plunged 41.6 per cent, while imports of soybeans dropped 7.9 per cent
