In 2019, China implemented seven reforms, including streamlining procedures for starting a business and registering property. Photo: Xinhua
Global Economy

China advances in World Bank’s ease of business rankings after sharp increase in reforms

  • In light of Western criticism and the US-China trade war, Beijing has shown an ‘eagerness to reform’, World Bank says in new report
  • China jumps to 31st from 45th in the bank’s global ease of doing business rankings
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:00pm, 24 Oct, 2019

Ning Jizhe said a new law aimed at levelling the playing field for foreign firms operating in China received a warm response from the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China passes new law to help foreign firms after positive feedback from US in trade talks

  • The law, which will come into effect on January 1 next year, aims to create a ‘stable, fair, transparent and predictable’ business environment
  • A draft of the regulation was provided to US trade negotiators during talks in Washington earlier this month and received a warm response
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 11:26pm, 23 Oct, 2019

