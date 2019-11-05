Channels

Xi used his keynote address to underline China’s commitment to opening up its economy. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

Xi Jinping tells import expo China will open market further in push to bring down global trade barriers

  • China’s president has urged global leaders to bring down trade barriers and resist protectionism in a speech at the China International Import Expo
  • Xi’s comments come a day after the closing of the Canton Export Fair, at which export orders fell for the third year in a row amid the US trade war
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 3:33pm, 5 Nov, 2019

The Canton Fair, which was held in Guangzhou for three weeks from October 15, is seen as a gauge of the health of China’s economy and its trading conditions, which are both under increasing pressure caused largely by the trade war with the United States. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s Canton Fair suffers third straight decline in export orders as trade war weighs heavily

  • Exporters at the autumn session of the Canton Fair signed deals worth 207 billion yuan (US$29.4 billion), a drop of 1.9 per cent compared a year earlier
  • In total, 186,015 buyers visited the event in Guangzhou, down 2 per cent from a year earlier, with organisers having expected some 200,000 buyers to visit 60,767 booths
Topic |   US-China trade war
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 8:56pm, 4 Nov, 2019

