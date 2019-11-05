Channels

China's corporate social credit system will require companies to report enormous amounts of data to Chinese officials including information on their business partners.
Global Economy

China’s social credit system for business creates new and complex headaches for EU trade officials

  • Sources say China’s corporate social credit system is an impediment to finalising the bilateral investment treaty with the European Union, under negotiation for six years
  • The NBA’s freedom-of-speech crisis is seen as example of how China could use the system to punish Western firms and add complication to future trade negotiations
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Ryan Swift  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:00pm, 5 Nov, 2019

China's corporate social credit system will require companies to report enormous amounts of data to Chinese officials including information on their business partners.
Xi Jinping used his keynote address at the China International Import Expo to underline China's commitment to opening up its economy.
Global Economy

China will open market further in push to bring down global trade barriers, Xi Jinping tells import expo

  • China’s president has urged global leaders to bring down trade barriers and resist protectionism in a speech at the China International Import Expo
  • Xi’s comments come a day after the closing of the Canton Export Fair, at which export orders fell for the third year in a row amid the US trade war
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 6:14pm, 5 Nov, 2019

Xi Jinping used his keynote address at the China International Import Expo to underline China's commitment to opening up its economy.
