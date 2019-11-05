China’s corporate social credit system will require companies to report enormous amounts of data to Chinese officials including information on their business partners. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s social credit system for business creates new and complex headaches for EU trade officials
- Sources say China’s corporate social credit system is an impediment to finalising the bilateral investment treaty with the European Union, under negotiation for six years
- The NBA’s freedom-of-speech crisis is seen as example of how China could use the system to punish Western firms and add complication to future trade negotiations
Topic | China economy
Xi Jinping used his keynote address at the China International Import Expo to underline China’s commitment to opening up its economy. Photo: AFP
China will open market further in push to bring down global trade barriers, Xi Jinping tells import expo
- China’s president has urged global leaders to bring down trade barriers and resist protectionism in a speech at the China International Import Expo
- Xi’s comments come a day after the closing of the Canton Export Fair, at which export orders fell for the third year in a row amid the US trade war
