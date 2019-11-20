Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China remains silent as Trump repeats threat to hike tariffs if trade war deal not reached soon

  • Chinese officials and state media have been silent on threats from US president to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if ‘phase one’ trade deal not settled soon
  • Senior White House officials still optimistic a deal can be reached to end 17-month tariff war
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 1:47pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

Donald Trump’s trade war is ‘holding gun to the head’ of US economy, US-China experts say

  • Panel of US-China experts in Washington have said US President Donald Trump’s trade war has failed to fundamentally change China’s behaviour
  • Melanie Hart, from the Centre for American Progress, said that Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule is contributing to China’s economic slowdown
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 7:10pm, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.