Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
China remains silent as Trump repeats threat to hike tariffs if trade war deal not reached soon
- Chinese officials and state media have been silent on threats from US president to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if ‘phase one’ trade deal not settled soon
- Senior White House officials still optimistic a deal can be reached to end 17-month tariff war
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s trade war is ‘holding gun to the head’ of US economy, US-China experts say
- Panel of US-China experts in Washington have said US President Donald Trump’s trade war has failed to fundamentally change China’s behaviour
- Melanie Hart, from the Centre for American Progress, said that Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule is contributing to China’s economic slowdown
