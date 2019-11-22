Channels

During the first three quarters of 2019, the value of all Asian exports including those from China, dropped by around 2.2 per cent from a year earlier, according to analysts from UK-based research firm Capital Economics. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

Japan, Taiwan, South Korea exports raise hopes Asian tech cycle downturn has bottomed out

  • Latest export data from the three main semiconductor producing countries in Asia – Japan, South Korea and Taiwan – offer a glimmer of hope of a recovery
  • Question mark remains over 15 per cent tariff the US is planning to impose on around US$156 billion of Chinese goods on December 15
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Nov, 2019

China’s chief trade negotiator and Vice-Premier, Liu He, said at a dinner on Wednesday night that he was “cautiously optimistic” about reaching a phase one deal with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US, China on ‘doorstep’ of trade war deal, but ‘phase one’ tariff removal holding up talks, sources say

  • Hopes remain a watered-down deal can be reached before new US tariffs go into effect on December 15, although they are likely to be postponed
  • US President Donald Trump claims a deal has not been reached ‘because I haven’t wanted to,’ and because ‘I don’t think [China is] stepping up to the level that I want’
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 11:37pm, 21 Nov, 2019

China’s chief trade negotiator and Vice-Premier, Liu He, said at a dinner on Wednesday night that he was “cautiously optimistic” about reaching a phase one deal with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
