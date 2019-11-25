Channels

In the first nine months of 2019, the United States recorded a US$17.4 billion trade deficit with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
Global Economy

Taiwan keen to avoid currency manipulator label by reducing US trade surplus

  • Taiwan’s trade surplus with the US is expected to pass US$20 billion this year, meeting one of the criteria Washington uses to qualify for monitoring
  • Taiwan was last labelled a currency manipulator by the United States in December 1992, and was on the US Treasury monitoring list in 2016 and 2017
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:37pm, 25 Nov, 2019

In the first nine months of 2019, the United States recorded a US$17.4 billion trade deficit with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
During the first three quarters of 2019, the value of all Asian exports including those from China, dropped by around 2.2 per cent from a year earlier, according to analysts from UK-based research firm Capital Economics. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

Japan, Taiwan, South Korea exports raise hopes Asian tech cycle downturn has bottomed out

  • Latest export data from the three main semiconductor producing countries in Asia – Japan, South Korea and Taiwan – offer a glimmer of hope of a recovery
  • Question mark remains over 15 per cent tariff the US is planning to impose on around US$156 billion of Chinese goods on December 15
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Nov, 2019

During the first three quarters of 2019, the value of all Asian exports including those from China, dropped by around 2.2 per cent from a year earlier, according to analysts from UK-based research firm Capital Economics. Photo: AFP
