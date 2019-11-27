Channels

Russian bank VTB believes China offers new business opportunities, especially in cross-border takeovers and cross border payments. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

Russia’s VTB bank looks to China as Moscow's relations remain frozen with West

  • Russian bank VTB hopes closer ties between Beijing and Moscow will enable the lender to expand further into China
  • The two neighbours have sought stronger economic ties following Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis and China’s trade war with the US
Topic |   Russia
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Nov, 2019

Russian bank VTB believes China offers new business opportunities, especially in cross-border takeovers and cross border payments. Photo: AFP
October’s fall in industrial profits to was worse than a 5.3 per cent contraction in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China’s October industrial profits post biggest fall since 2011 amid trade war and sliding producer prices

  • Profits at China’s industrial enterprises shrank 9.9 per cent in October from a year earlier, the biggest fall since 2011
  • The contraction shows continued problems for the world’s second largest economy as it battles slow growth amid a trade war with the United States
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 5:15pm, 27 Nov, 2019

October’s fall in industrial profits to was worse than a 5.3 per cent contraction in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
