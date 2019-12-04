Channels

US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law legislation last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Global Economy

Trade war: China, US moving closer to deal despite Hong Kong and Xinjiang tensions, reports Bloomberg

  • US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that a deal could be pushed back until after the US presidential election in November 2020
  • Recent US legislation seeking to sanction Chinese officials over human-rights issues in Hong Kong and Xinjiang are unlikely to impact the talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:59pm, 4 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law legislation last week. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump (right) met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump: ‘no deadline’ for trade war deal with China, may come after US election

  • US President Donald Trump, in London ahead of a meeting of Nato leaders, said it is up to him to decide whether to make a deal with China
  • He had already said that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which he signed last week, may hamper his chances of securing a trade deal with China
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Sarah Zheng  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 5:46pm, 4 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Photo: AP
