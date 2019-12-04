Channels

Online sales, driven by social media applications such as TikTok and Instagram, would continue to undermine stores, with fast improving digital payment systems also adding to the pressure and driving job losses. Photo: EPA
Global Economy

Trade war, Hong Kong protests forecast to hit global retail sales growth in 2020, report shows

  • Global sales growth by volume will decelerate to 2.2 per cent next year, compared with 2.5 per cent in 2019, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit
  • Regional growth will be fastest in Asia, but US-China trade war and increased online competition are heaping pressure on the sector
Topic |   China economy
Harry Pearl

Harry Pearl  

Updated: 6:09pm, 4 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump: ‘no deadline’ for trade war deal with China, may come after US election

  • US President Donald Trump, in London ahead of a meeting of Nato leaders, said it is up to him to decide whether to make a deal with China
  • He had already said that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which he signed last week, may hamper his chances of securing a trade deal with China
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Sarah Zheng  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 5:46pm, 4 Dec, 2019

