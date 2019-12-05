China’s growing military might was viewed as negative by 58 per cent of people across 18 countries. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic clout welcomed by most of the world, but Asian neighbours remain wary: Pew survey
- Survey finds most people view China’s strong economy as positive, but Beijing’s economic and military might is seen as threatening in the Asia-Pacific
- China has emerged as a global superpower over the past 70 years, but the US is still regarded as the world’s top economic power
US President Donald Trump (right) met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Photo: AP
Donald Trump: ‘no deadline’ for trade war deal with China, may come after US election
- US President Donald Trump, in London ahead of a meeting of Nato leaders, said it is up to him to decide whether to make a deal with China
- He had already said that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which he signed last week, may hamper his chances of securing a trade deal with China
