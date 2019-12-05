Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s growing military might was viewed as negative by 58 per cent of people across 18 countries. Photo: Reuters
Global Economy

China’s economic clout welcomed by most of the world, but Asian neighbours remain wary: Pew survey

  • Survey finds most people view China’s strong economy as positive, but Beijing’s economic and military might is seen as threatening in the Asia-Pacific
  • China has emerged as a global superpower over the past 70 years, but the US is still regarded as the world’s top economic power
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 11:25pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s growing military might was viewed as negative by 58 per cent of people across 18 countries. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump (right) met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump: ‘no deadline’ for trade war deal with China, may come after US election

  • US President Donald Trump, in London ahead of a meeting of Nato leaders, said it is up to him to decide whether to make a deal with China
  • He had already said that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which he signed last week, may hamper his chances of securing a trade deal with China
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Sarah Zheng  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 5:46pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (right) met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.