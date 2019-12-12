Hong Kong’s reputation has been tested over the past six months as anti-government protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, have roiled the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Could the Hong Kong democracy act spell the end of the city’s US dollar peg?

  • Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act could potentially threaten the city’s exchange rate peg and its reputation for stability, analysts say
  • But use of the act to suspend Hong Kong’s special trade status would be ‘nuclear option’ for the city and global financial markets
Amanda Lee  

Karen Yeung  

12 Dec, 2019

Months of anti-government protests have caused some observers to speculate on the future of the Hong Kong dollar peg. Photo: KY Cheng
Hong Kong dollar peg: why the city’s linked exchange system is an important buffer against financial crisis

  • Ongoing anti-government protests have led to some speculation that Hong Kong could be forced to sever its peg to the US dollar
  • But the city’s de facto central bank has stressed the importance of the linked exchange system, which was introduced in 1983 to avert a financial crisis
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

10 Dec, 2019

