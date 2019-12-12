Hong Kong’s reputation has been tested over the past six months as anti-government protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, have roiled the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Could the Hong Kong democracy act spell the end of the city’s US dollar peg?
- Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act could potentially threaten the city’s exchange rate peg and its reputation for stability, analysts say
- But use of the act to suspend Hong Kong’s special trade status would be ‘nuclear option’ for the city and global financial markets
Topic | China economy
Months of anti-government protests have caused some observers to speculate on the future of the Hong Kong dollar peg. Photo: KY Cheng
Hong Kong dollar peg: why the city’s linked exchange system is an important buffer against financial crisis
- Ongoing anti-government protests have led to some speculation that Hong Kong could be forced to sever its peg to the US dollar
- But the city’s de facto central bank has stressed the importance of the linked exchange system, which was introduced in 1983 to avert a financial crisis
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
