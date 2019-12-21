ESCAP estimated that China’s annual exports fell by 1.4 per cent in value terms this year, Hong Kong’s by 4.8 per cent and Singapore’s by 14.9 per cent. All three economies are highly-connected. Photo: AFP
Trade war lands Asian exports in worst condition since the global financial crisis
- UN report shows that Asian exports declined this year for the first time in a decade, sparked largely by the knock on effect of US-China tariffs
- China’s annual exports fell by 1.4 per cent in value terms this year, Hong Kong’s by 4.8 per cent and Singapore’s by 14.9 per cent
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
ESCAP estimated that China’s annual exports fell by 1.4 per cent in value terms this year, Hong Kong’s by 4.8 per cent and Singapore’s by 14.9 per cent. All three economies are highly-connected. Photo: AFP