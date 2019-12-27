Rachel Duan oversees all of GE’s international markets outside the US and Europe. Photo: Handout
Rachel Duan: from problem solving in Puerto Rico to GE’s chief of global growth
- Shanghai native took charge of American industrial giant’s emerging-markets expansion as trade tensions escalated
- Unit aims to connect businesses, clients and partners with governments in China, Africa and the Middle East to develop big infrastructure projects
Topic | 5050
Rachel Duan oversees all of GE’s international markets outside the US and Europe. Photo: Handout