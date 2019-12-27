Rachel Duan oversees all of GE’s international markets outside the US and Europe. Photo: Handout
Economy /  Global Economy

Rachel Duan: from problem solving in Puerto Rico to GE’s chief of global growth

  • Shanghai native took charge of American industrial giant’s emerging-markets expansion as trade tensions escalated
  • Unit aims to connect businesses, clients and partners with governments in China, Africa and the Middle East to develop big infrastructure projects
Topic |   5050
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan

Updated: 10:00am, 27 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rachel Duan oversees all of GE’s international markets outside the US and Europe. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan

Focuses on China business and finance