China’s Vice-Premier Liu He is expected to sign the phase one trade deal with the US President Donald Trump in Washington next week. Photo: Bloomberg
China seen to be complying with US trade war deal by allowing market forces to dictate yuan exchange rate

  • The phase one trade deal between China and the United States, set to be signed next week, is expected to include clauses prohibiting currency manipulation of the yuan
  • The yuan has started the year strongly due in part to seasonal needs by Chinese exporters for cash ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday
Karen Yeung
Updated: 10:30am, 9 Jan, 2020

