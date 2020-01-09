Farmers bag harvested corn outside their home beneath a watchtower at the Hushan Great Wall on the outskirts of Dandong in Liaoning province. Beijing’s ethanol mandate was initially conceived as a way to use China’s huge state corn supply. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Global Economy

China suspends national roll-out of ethanol mandate, likely reducing need for US import purchases

  • New programme is suspended after a sharp drop in national corn stocks and limited production capacity for the biofuel
  • US had expected China to buy large quantities of ethanol as part of phase one trade deal agreement to double imports over two years
Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:47am, 9 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Farmers bag harvested corn outside their home beneath a watchtower at the Hushan Great Wall on the outskirts of Dandong in Liaoning province. Beijing’s ethanol mandate was initially conceived as a way to use China’s huge state corn supply. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE