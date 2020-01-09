Farmers bag harvested corn outside their home beneath a watchtower at the Hushan Great Wall on the outskirts of Dandong in Liaoning province. Beijing’s ethanol mandate was initially conceived as a way to use China’s huge state corn supply. Photo: AFP
China suspends national roll-out of ethanol mandate, likely reducing need for US import purchases
- New programme is suspended after a sharp drop in national corn stocks and limited production capacity for the biofuel
- US had expected China to buy large quantities of ethanol as part of phase one trade deal agreement to double imports over two years
Topic | China economy
Farmers bag harvested corn outside their home beneath a watchtower at the Hushan Great Wall on the outskirts of Dandong in Liaoning province. Beijing’s ethanol mandate was initially conceived as a way to use China’s huge state corn supply. Photo: AFP