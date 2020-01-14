Zou Zhiwu, a deputy minister with China’s General Administration of Customs, said that China's exports in 2019, if measured in US dollars, grew only 0.5 per cent from 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s export growth lost steam in 2019 amid US trade war, decelerating sharply to 0.5 per cent

  • China’s exports rose only 0.5 per cent in US dollar terms in 2019, a sharp deceleration from a rise of 9.9 per cent in 2018, according to data released on Tuesday
  • In December, China’s exports grew by 7.6 per cent, up from minus 1.3 per cent in November. Imports rose 16.3 per cent in December, up from 0.3 per cent in November
Orange Wang
Updated: 11:51am, 14 Jan, 2020

