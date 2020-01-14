Zou Zhiwu, a deputy minister with China’s General Administration of Customs, said that China's exports in 2019, if measured in US dollars, grew only 0.5 per cent from 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s export growth lost steam in 2019 amid US trade war, decelerating sharply to 0.5 per cent
- China’s exports rose only 0.5 per cent in US dollar terms in 2019, a sharp deceleration from a rise of 9.9 per cent in 2018, according to data released on Tuesday
- In December, China’s exports grew by 7.6 per cent, up from minus 1.3 per cent in November. Imports rose 16.3 per cent in December, up from 0.3 per cent in November
Topic | China economy
