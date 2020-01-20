The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects China’s growth rate to ease further to 5.8 per cent in 2021, a downward revision from the 5.9 per cent rate previously expected. Photo: EPA
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s 2020 growth rate prediction raised to 6.0 per cent by IMF after US trade war deal

  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised up its gross domestic product (GDP) prediction from 5.8 per cent in October after the phase one deal was signed last week
  • IMF cuts global GDP forecast for 2020 to 3.3 per cent from 3.4 per cent, with ‘lion’s share’ of the downward revision due to weaker growth in India
Topic |   China economy
John Carter
John Carter

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects China’s growth rate to ease further to 5.8 per cent in 2021, a downward revision from the 5.9 per cent rate previously expected. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE