The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects China’s growth rate to ease further to 5.8 per cent in 2021, a downward revision from the 5.9 per cent rate previously expected. Photo: EPA
China’s 2020 growth rate prediction raised to 6.0 per cent by IMF after US trade war deal
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised up its gross domestic product (GDP) prediction from 5.8 per cent in October after the phase one deal was signed last week
- IMF cuts global GDP forecast for 2020 to 3.3 per cent from 3.4 per cent, with ‘lion’s share’ of the downward revision due to weaker growth in India
Topic | China economy
