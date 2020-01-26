China’s yuan is not included in the underlying assets of Libra, and the People’s Bank of China has seemingly made progress in developing a sovereign digital currency. Photo: Reuters
China warned not to rush into creating digital currency to rival Facebook’s Libra, instead join global debate

  • China has fast tracked development of its sovereign digital currency, but a former central bank deputy governor has urged China to think about its response
  • Central banks from Canada, Britain, Japan, and Sweden, as well as the European Central Bank, this week joined forces to look at ‘cases for central bank digital currency’
Karen Yeung
Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Jan, 2020

