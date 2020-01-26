China’s yuan is not included in the underlying assets of Libra, and the People’s Bank of China has seemingly made progress in developing a sovereign digital currency. Photo: Reuters
China warned not to rush into creating digital currency to rival Facebook’s Libra, instead join global debate
- China has fast tracked development of its sovereign digital currency, but a former central bank deputy governor has urged China to think about its response
- Central banks from Canada, Britain, Japan, and Sweden, as well as the European Central Bank, this week joined forces to look at ‘cases for central bank digital currency’
