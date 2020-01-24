Singapore’s economy grew by just 0.7 per cent in 2019, while its shipments contracted by 9.2 per cent – both the worst figures since 2009. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Global Economy

Singapore exporters desperate for volatile US-China trade deal to hold after year from hell

  • After a miserable 2019 when its economy grew just 0.7 per cent, better economic data has started to emerge from the trade-dependent island state
  • However, businesses are wary that the US-China phase one deal only ended ‘episode one’ of the trade war, with more trouble expected
Topic |   Singapore
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 1:09pm, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s economy grew by just 0.7 per cent in 2019, while its shipments contracted by 9.2 per cent – both the worst figures since 2009. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham has been reporting on Asian trade since 2014. Prior to this, he covered global trade and economics in London. He joined the Post in 2018, before which he was Asia Editor at Global Trade Review and Trade Correspondent for the International Business Times.