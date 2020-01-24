Singapore’s economy grew by just 0.7 per cent in 2019, while its shipments contracted by 9.2 per cent – both the worst figures since 2009. Photo: AFP
Singapore exporters desperate for volatile US-China trade deal to hold after year from hell
- After a miserable 2019 when its economy grew just 0.7 per cent, better economic data has started to emerge from the trade-dependent island state
- However, businesses are wary that the US-China phase one deal only ended ‘episode one’ of the trade war, with more trouble expected
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s economy grew by just 0.7 per cent in 2019, while its shipments contracted by 9.2 per cent – both the worst figures since 2009. Photo: AFP