Many cities across China have turned into virtual ghost towns, with entertainment venues, restaurants and shops closing their doors due to the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Global Economy

China coronavirus could inflict more economic pain than Sars, analysts say

  • The coronavirus outbreak has cast fresh doubts on the trajectory of the Chinese economy, with economists saying the fallout could be worse than Sars
  • China is already grappling with record low economic growth and the disruption is likely to hit investment and production, analysts say
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 8:30pm, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Many cities across China have turned into virtual ghost towns, with entertainment venues, restaurants and shops closing their doors due to the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin co-leads the political economy team at the Post. He mainly covers economic stories but also writes about Chinese politics and diplomacy. He has previously worked for Reuters and Bloomberg in Beijing.