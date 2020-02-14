The US-China Business Council says that the business slowdown in China due to the coronavirus will not stop Beijing fulfilling its purchasing agreements under the phase one deal. Photo: Xinhua
US business lobby says coronavirus unlikely to halt purchase agreements in phase one trade deal
- US-China Business Council confident that Beijing will meet terms of phase one deal, despite an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak
- Survey showed that 78 per cent of members viewed the trade deal as positive or somewhat positive, but only 22 per cent would use dispute mechanism
