The market rout continued ominously on Friday as Asian shares again reacted badly to US President Donald Trump’s bungled address to the nation on Thursday, in which he shut America’s borders to most European travellers, providing further a blow to global trade and consumption. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: global economy faces historical challenge, with pandemic ‘anxiety’ set to scupper growth
- The European travel ban issued by US President Donald Trump is the latest event to leave economists struggling to gauge the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
- Recession is now expected by most analysts, but the long-term psychological scars to consumer and investor confidence are likely to hamper recovery hopes
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
