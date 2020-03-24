Group of 20 (G20) leaders are due to gather for an extraordinary virtual summit in coming days as the world races to contain the virus, which has infected 370,000 globally and killed over 16,000. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: G20 to develop plan to deal with pandemic as global recession looms
- G20 finance officials met by video conference for nearly two hours on Monday
- G20 leaders are due to gather for an extraordinary virtual summit in coming days as the world races to contain the virus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
