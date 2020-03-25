US President Donald Trump has resisted calls for tariff cuts that have become increasingly loud as the coronavirus outbreak in the United States caused widespread economic harm. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: US ﻿considering three-month import duty delay but Trump administration facing opposition

  • US Customs and Border Protection and other government agencies have discussed suspending tariffs to offset the economic impact of the virus
  • Coalition for a Prosperous America, though, have expressed concern that the move is under consideration
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:42am, 25 Mar, 2020

