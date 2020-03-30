China lowered the rate at which it lends to banks to support the economy deal with the fallout from the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China slashes bank loan rate by biggest amount in five years, joining global easing
- People’s Bank of China reduces 7-day reverse repo rate to 2.20 per cent from 2.40 per cent, the largest cut since 2015
- Move comes as analysts expect China’s economy to contract in the first quarter for the first time since 1976
