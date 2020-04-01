A worker packages rice in Dangyang, in China's Hubei Province. It is estimated that China holds ‘two-thirds of the world’s rice inventory’. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus will not cause global rice shortage unless panic buying and export bans persist

  • China and India could export more rice to help plug any gaps in global supply due to coronavirus pandemic, analysts say
  • Hoarding and export restrictions pose risks to rice prices and supplies, but experts reiterate that there is enough to go around
Su-Lin Tan and Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:41am, 1 Apr, 2020

