A worker packages rice in Dangyang, in China's Hubei Province. It is estimated that China holds ‘two-thirds of the world’s rice inventory’. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus will not cause global rice shortage unless panic buying and export bans persist
- China and India could export more rice to help plug any gaps in global supply due to coronavirus pandemic, analysts say
- Hoarding and export restrictions pose risks to rice prices and supplies, but experts reiterate that there is enough to go around
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
