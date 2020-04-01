The death toll in Italy during the pandemic has surpassed that for China, where the coronavirus was first discovered. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Italian prosecco maker apologises after owner asks China to pay compensation

  • Bottega Spa owner said in letter published by Italian newspaper that China should pay for not raising alarm sooner about outbreak
  • Distributors in China suspend relationship with the firm even after it apologises, following outrage on Chinese social media
He Huifeng
Updated: 10:18pm, 1 Apr, 2020

