A nearly deserted Wall Street and the steps of Federal Hall are seen in lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, with the pandemic leading to the biggest American economy shrinkage since 2008. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China exports outlook dims as US and EU economies tank in first quarter of 2020
- The American economy contracted by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of the year, while the EU economy shrank by 2.7 per cent
- Growth in China’s second and third largest export markets expected to fall at faster rate in second quarter adding to Beijing’s economic woes
Topic | China economy
