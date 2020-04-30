The euro zone’s economic output showed its sharpest quarterly decline since 1995. Photo: Picture Alliance / Uli Deck / DPA
Coronavirus: European economy shrinks at record rate in first quarter due to pandemic impact
- Euro zone GDP contracts 3.3 per cent from a year earlier, while EU economy shrinks 2.7 per cent, both the largest drops on record
- Sharp first quarter decline likely to increase calls for EU to agree on fiscal package to boost growth
Topic | China economy
The euro zone’s economic output showed its sharpest quarterly decline since 1995. Photo: Picture Alliance / Uli Deck / DPA