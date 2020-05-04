The appeal body of the World Trade Organisation ceased to function on December 11. Photo: Reuters
China, EU join 19-member temporary global trade dispute system, but US, UK, Japan, India not included

  • Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA) took effect last week after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) appeals body ceased to function in December
  • System also includes Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Iceland, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Switzerland, Ukraine and Uruguay
Zhou Xin
Updated: 5:09pm, 4 May, 2020

