US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures towards US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he chats with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before they pose for a "family photo" at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on July 31, 2019. Photo: AFP
US-China trade chiefs to have call as Donald Trump and coronavirus threaten phase one deal
- Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will hold a call as early as next week, Bloomberg reported
- First call since phase one trade deal was signed in January comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to scrap the accord
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures towards US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he chats with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before they pose for a "family photo" at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on July 31, 2019. Photo: AFP