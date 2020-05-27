Trade partners have long complained about IP theft in China, which produces hi-tech products for many of the world’s biggest technology brands. Photo: EPA
China IP cases surge amid US complaints, Beijing push for technology self-reliance
- China prosecuted a total of 11,003 people last year for violating trademarks, patents, copyright and business secrets, a rise of 32.2 per cent from 2018
- Trade partners have long complained about intellectual property theft in China, which is also trying to encourage innovation at home
Topic | China economy
