Trade groups and officials in India are urging boycotts of Chinese-made products following a clash between troops from the two countries. Photo: Reuters
India-China border dispute: tensions likely to increase scrutiny of Chinese investment, analysts say
- Trade groups in India are urging boycotts of Chinese-made products and reviews of Chinese investment following a deadly clash between troops
- But China-India trade and investment is still relatively small, so analysts say it is unlikely to have major impact on China’s economy
