The Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway in Indonesia is part of China’s globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus only a blip for China’s belt and road plan, says former central bank chief
- Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of China’s central bank, says recent setbacks for the Belt and Road Initiative due to the coronavirus will be short-lived
- Ample global capital and low interest rates offer opportunity to ‘optimise existing financing arrangements’, Zhou says
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
