The Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway in Indonesia is part of China’s globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus only a blip for China’s belt and road plan, says former central bank chief

  • Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of China’s central bank, says recent setbacks for the Belt and Road Initiative due to the coronavirus will be short-lived
  • Ample global capital and low interest rates offer opportunity to ‘optimise existing financing arrangements’, Zhou says
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:02pm, 22 Jun, 2020

