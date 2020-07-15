US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: BloombergUS President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Autonomy Act: US tariffs, sanctions, export bans ‘all on the table’ after Donald Trump signs law

  • US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act as well as an executive order on Tuesday in response to the national security law
  • It confirmed the removal of Hong Kong’s special status, but potential sanctions and tariffs could violate World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules
Finbarr BerminghamKristin Huang
Updated: 6:40pm, 15 Jul, 2020

