The clock is ticking on EU-China investment talks, which after seven years have yielded little progress as both sides are still far apart on key issues. Illustration: Perry Tse
China-EU investment treaty talks hit crunch time, as Europeans bemoan seven years of ‘promise fatigue’ from Beijing
- The clock is ticking on China-EU investment talks, with the two sides said to be far apart from agreement on key issues
- Brussels wants a level playing field for its firms in China, while Beijing fears being isolated from a future plurilateral trading system
Topic | China-EU relations
The clock is ticking on EU-China investment talks, which after seven years have yielded little progress as both sides are still far apart on key issues. Illustration: Perry Tse