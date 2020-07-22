President Xi Jinping has called on Chinese business entrepreneurs to be patriotic and innovative while the country grapples with the coronavirus and mounting tensions with the US. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping rallies China’s tech champions as rivalry with US intensifies
- Xi Jinping has called on Chinese entrepreneurs to align their business strategies with national needs, while promising continued support for their operations
- Speech comes amid rising China-US tension and a desire by some foreign firms to reduce supply chain dependence on the country
Topic | Xi Jinping
President Xi Jinping has called on Chinese business entrepreneurs to be patriotic and innovative while the country grapples with the coronavirus and mounting tensions with the US. Photo: Xinhua