President Xi Jinping has called on Chinese business entrepreneurs to be patriotic and innovative while the country grapples with the coronavirus and mounting tensions with the US. Photo: XinhuaPresident Xi Jinping has called on Chinese business entrepreneurs to be patriotic and innovative while the country grapples with the coronavirus and mounting tensions with the US. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping rallies China’s tech champions as rivalry with US intensifies

  • Xi Jinping has called on Chinese entrepreneurs to align their business strategies with national needs, while promising continued support for their operations
  • Speech comes amid rising China-US tension and a desire by some foreign firms to reduce supply chain dependence on the country
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:55pm, 22 Jul, 2020

