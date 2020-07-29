Former Chinese deputy finance minister Jin Liqun was re-elected president of the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-India tensions will not influence AIIB as newly re-elected president vows to keep lender an ‘apolitical institution’
- Former Chinese deputy finance minister Jin Liqun was re-elected president of the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Tuesday
- China, the largest AIIB shareholder, has seen tensions with India rise since the deadly clash in the disputed Himalayan border region last month
