China’s state-owned giants given new order: create global industrial champions

  • Head of central government agency in charge of supervising China’s state-owned assets calls on biggest state firms to lead the charge in creating world-beating companies
  • While Beijing has downplayed its ‘Made in China 2025’ industrial plan since the start of the trade war with the United States, the initiative’s spirit lives on
Sidney Leng
Updated: 5:30pm, 11 Aug, 2020

An engineer on a bicycle checks pipelines at an oil refinery of the state-run China National Petroleum Corp – now the world’s fourth-largest company, according to the latest Fortune Global 500 list. Photo: Reuters
