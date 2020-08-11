An engineer on a bicycle checks pipelines at an oil refinery of the state-run China National Petroleum Corp – now the world’s fourth-largest company, according to the latest Fortune Global 500 list. Photo: Reuters
China’s state-owned giants given new order: create global industrial champions
- Head of central government agency in charge of supervising China’s state-owned assets calls on biggest state firms to lead the charge in creating world-beating companies
- While Beijing has downplayed its ‘Made in China 2025’ industrial plan since the start of the trade war with the United States, the initiative’s spirit lives on
Topic | China economy
