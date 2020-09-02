China’s new tech export rules mean the sale of TikTok’s US operations require approval from Beijing. Photo: AFP
TikTok: China’s new export rules mean quick sale of video app ‘unlikely’

  • A quick sale of TikTok’s US operations is unlikely as China’s new rules around tech exports mean Beijing can determine the fate of a deal
  • ByteDance can continue talks with buyers and skip government approval by excluding sensitive technology, such as its algorithm, sources say

Zhou XinRobert Delaney
Zhou Xin and Robert Delaney

Updated: 1:35pm, 2 Sep, 2020

