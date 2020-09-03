The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, fell slightly to 54.0 in August from 54.1 in July, which was the highest reading since April 2010. Photo: AFP
China’s services sector remains strong, boosted by first employment increase since January
- The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, fell slightly to 54.0 in August from 54.1 in July
- The official non-manufacturing PMI, released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, was 55.2 for August, up from 54.2 in July
Topic | China economy
