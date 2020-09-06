The central government is playing up the China International Fair for Trade in Services as the biggest event of its kind in the world since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China and Tennessee talk investment amid Donald Trump’s decoupling drive
- The reliably Republican state seeks Chinese interest despite Washington’s push to separate the world’s two biggest economies
- Discussions held as part of the China International Fair for Trade in Services, which Beijing is promoting as sign of continued opening up
Topic | China economy
The central government is playing up the China International Fair for Trade in Services as the biggest event of its kind in the world since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua