Commerce Vice-Minister Wang Shouwen said this week that Beijing plans to “significantly” increase the number of sectors in which foreigners can invest. Photo: Reuters
China continues to sweet-talk foreign firms, but business groups ‘need something solid’
- Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua says preferential policies released by the government will apply equally to foreign companies
- Market access remains the top concern among European businesses operating on the mainland, according to the president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China
Topic | China economy
Commerce Vice-Minister Wang Shouwen said this week that Beijing plans to “significantly” increase the number of sectors in which foreigners can invest. Photo: Reuters