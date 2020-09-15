Xinjiang cotton makes up 80 per cent of China’s output and 20 per cent of the world’s supply. Photo: XinhuaXinjiang cotton makes up 80 per cent of China’s output and 20 per cent of the world’s supply. Photo: Xinhua
US drops sweeping Xinjiang goods ban, China’s cotton sector breathes temporary sigh of relief

  • The US has pulled back from a wide-ranging ban on cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, while opting for narrower restrictions
  • Xinjiang produces 20 per cent of global cotton supply, meaning a ban would have had a huge impact on Chinese and Asian supply chains

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 4:17pm, 15 Sep, 2020

