Xinjiang cotton makes up 80 per cent of China’s output and 20 per cent of the world’s supply. Photo: Xinhua
US drops sweeping Xinjiang goods ban, China’s cotton sector breathes temporary sigh of relief
- The US has pulled back from a wide-ranging ban on cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, while opting for narrower restrictions
- Xinjiang produces 20 per cent of global cotton supply, meaning a ban would have had a huge impact on Chinese and Asian supply chains
